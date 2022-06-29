Submit Photos/Videos
Pair sought in connection with armed robbery in Augusta

From left: Travis Grubbs and James Andrew McPherson
From left: Travis Grubbs and James Andrew McPherson(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are looking for a robbery suspect and another man wanted for questioning in connection with the incident.

The victim said he left a friend’s house Monday night on his mini-bike and was headed home when his mini-bike ran out of gas. He pushed the mini-bike to the home of his friend Travis Grubbs, 33, on Keron Way to ask Grubbs if he had any gas around the house.

The victim stated that while he was talking with Grubbs, a newer silver vehicle stopped in the roadway and a man approached him with a black gun in his hand, demanding that the victim hand over all of his property. The victim complied.

The victim ran through the woods to get away from his attacker and went to another friend’s home to call authorities.

The victim told deputies he knew where the robber lived and gave them the address, where there was a car matching the description of the one the robber had driven, according to authorities. A woman at the address said the suspect was not there and that the car was a rental, but the suspect had used it earlier in the day, although she’d had it for most of the evening.

Authorities have not been able to locate Grubbs for questioning or been able to find the suspect, identified as James Andrew McPherson, 28.

Anyone with information on them is urged to contact any on-call investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 706-821-1080 or 706-821-1020.

McPherson is described as 6 feet tall, weighing 215 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Grubbs is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Authorities released photos of them.

