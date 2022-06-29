Submit Photos/Videos
New splash pad to open at McBean Community Center

By Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The city of Augusta is about to open a new splash pad that kids can use to keep cool this summer.

The new splash pad will be at the McBean Community Center, 1155 Hephzibah-McBean Road.

A grand opening is planned at 11 a.m. Friday, and the public is invited.

The new splash pad provides engaging features for children to play and cool off during the hot summer months, has shade structures and is accessible for people with mobility challenges.

The splash pad will be open to the public Monday through Sunday between noon and 6 p.m.

Admission is free.

Other Augusta pools and splash pads include:

  • Jones Pool, 1617 Holley St., open Monday to Friday from 2-5 p.m.
  • Fleming Pool, 1941 Lumpkin Road, open Wednesday to Sunday from 2-5 p.m..
  • The splash pad, 1866 Highland Avenue, open Sunday to Friday from 1-5 p.m.
  • Henry Brigham Swim Center, 2463 Golden Camp Road, open Monday to Friday from 2-5 p.m.

