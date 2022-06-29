Mosquitoes aren’t a problem yet in region, but they could become one

AUGUSTA, Ga. - The mosquito season is off to a slow start in Georgia.

This year has been extremely dry and hot. That does slow down the population, and there haven’t been any widespread issues – mainly just pockets of mosquitoes.

Right now, backyard mosquitoes are the big problem.

Officials say now is the time to go into your yard and try to get rid of any standing water.

Even though there is no widespread issue, that could change quickly.

“All it takes is one rainstorm. We just get one big rain and all of a sudden, 3 inches comes down and it changes the scenario,” said Ture Carlson, Chatham County mosquito control director. “As dry as it has been this year, it might take a couple of good rain storms to catch up.”

Since the actual number of mosquitoes is down, their main concern shifts to viruses that mosquitoes could be carrying.

