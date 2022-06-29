Submit Photos/Videos
Krystle Matthews wins Democratic US Senate nomination in S.C.

State Rep. Krystle Matthews
State Rep. Krystle Matthews(Matthews for Senate via Facebook)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — State Rep. Krystle Matthews has won the Democratic nomination to challenge Republican U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina.

Matthews was the second-place finisher in a June 14 primary and defeated author and preservationist Catherine Fleming Bruce in Tuesday’s runoff.

MORE | Weaver wins Republican nomination for SC education leader

Matthews said she wants to change a toxic culture she says leads senators and others in power to strip away the rights of minorities and those who are in the most need of protection.

Scott has been one of South Carolina’s more popular politicians. He had no primary opposition and has raised $44 million for his pursuit of a second full six-year term.

The Senate’s sole Black Republican has said this will be his last term if he is reelected.

WRDW will be updating election results as they come.

