Kids brush up on their art skills at North Augusta summer camp

Jessye Norman art camp, North Augusta
Jessye Norman art camp, North Augusta(WRDW)
By Will Volk
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Jessye Norman School of the Arts and the city of North Augusta’s Arts and Heritage Center are partnering up to put on an art camp for kids.

The kids are learning from instructors at the school.

“Of all the jobs I’ve ever had, this is the best,” said Katie Scarborough, who started teaching a few months ago.

“It’s cool to be on the other end. You know like I’ve always had art teachers; I’ve never been the art teacher.”

She enjoys helping the kids.

In the past two weeks, more than 50 of them have come to the camp.

“It’s really all them,” Scarborough said. “We’re just here to help guide.”

Fourth-grader Reese Howie loves art, and she’s amazed by some of the new things she learned.

“I’ve been wondering for like about two years how to do this, and then she just tells me and I’m like, ‘How did I not think of that?’” Reese said.

At this camp, kids like her have a chance to pick up a brush, learn and create.

