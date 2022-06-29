Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Kemp, Abrams tied in latest Quinnipac University poll

By Tim Darnell
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A new Quinnipiac poll released Wednesday afternoon shows Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams in a dead heat, while incumbent U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock has opened a solid lead over GOP challenger Herschel Walker.

Both Abrams and Kemp are tied at 48% of voters polled. Quinnipiac said the latest poll is “essentially unchanged from Quinnipiac’s January 2022 poll when 49% supported Kemp and 47% supported Abrams.”

MORE | AU adds $2.24 billion, 21,000 jobs to Ga. economy, report finds

But the latest U.S. Senate poll is quite different from Quinnipiac’s January 2022 results, which showed 49% of respondents supporting Walker, and 48% supporting Warnock. Georgia’s incumbent Democratic senator now leads Walker by a 54% to 44% margin.

The poll was conducted June 23-27 among 1,497 Georgia registered voters, and has a .25 percentage-point margin of error. The Quinnipiac University Poll was directed by Doug Schwartz.

Quinnipiac’s analysis of both races show big differences by gender, race, and age. In the governor’s race, Abrams wins the support of women by a 55% to 42% margin, while Kemp is supported by men by a 56% to 29% margin.

Abrams is winning the support of Black voters (83% to 13%), while Kemp has the backing of White voters (68% to 29%).

Abrams is leading among voters 18-34 years old (61% to 36%) and 35-49 years old (49% to 44%). Kemp leads among voters 50-64 years old (52% to 45%) and voters 65 years and over (59% to 39%).

MORE | Ga. traffic deaths jump by 21% in 2 years, nonprofit finds

Similar numbers were registered in the Senate race. Warnock is winning the support of women (61%-37%), while Walker is supported by most men (52% to 45%.)

Warnock has the solid support of Black voters (88% to 10%), while Walker is winning the White vote (62% to 35%.)

Like Abrams, Warnock is leading among voters 18-34 years old (66% to 32%) and voters 35-49 years old (59% to 39%). Voters age 50-64 years old are split (49% for Warnock and 48% for Walker.) The UGA football legend is leading among voters 65 years old and over (52% to 45%).

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wadley Drive, Aiken, S.C.
Three teens shot dead in Aiken County: What we know
Body found near Dearing identified as missing Columbia County man
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat
From left: Daniel Luna, Tanyla Jones
Deputies seeking 2 suspects in separate Augusta crimes
According to SafeKids Columbus, this is the seventh child to die in a hot car this year and...
Toddler dies after being left in hot car for hours in Georgia, coroner says

Latest News

South Carolina State House
S.C. House agrees to knock $25M computer out of $14B budget
The South Carolina State House in Columbia.
SC House committee sets first meeting to consider toughening abortion laws
State Rep. Krystle Matthews
Krystle Matthews wins Democratic US Senate nomination in S.C.
Weaver wins Republican nomination for S.C. education leader