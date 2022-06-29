Kemp, Abrams tied in latest Quinnipac University poll

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A new Quinnipiac poll released Wednesday afternoon shows Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams in a dead heat, while incumbent U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock has opened a solid lead over GOP challenger Herschel Walker.

Both Abrams and Kemp are tied at 48% of voters polled. Quinnipiac said the latest poll is “essentially unchanged from Quinnipiac’s January 2022 poll when 49% supported Kemp and 47% supported Abrams.”

But the latest U.S. Senate poll is quite different from Quinnipiac’s January 2022 results, which showed 49% of respondents supporting Walker, and 48% supporting Warnock. Georgia’s incumbent Democratic senator now leads Walker by a 54% to 44% margin.

The poll was conducted June 23-27 among 1,497 Georgia registered voters, and has a .25 percentage-point margin of error. The Quinnipiac University Poll was directed by Doug Schwartz.

Quinnipiac’s analysis of both races show big differences by gender, race, and age. In the governor’s race, Abrams wins the support of women by a 55% to 42% margin, while Kemp is supported by men by a 56% to 29% margin.

Abrams is winning the support of Black voters (83% to 13%), while Kemp has the backing of White voters (68% to 29%).

Abrams is leading among voters 18-34 years old (61% to 36%) and 35-49 years old (49% to 44%). Kemp leads among voters 50-64 years old (52% to 45%) and voters 65 years and over (59% to 39%).

Similar numbers were registered in the Senate race. Warnock is winning the support of women (61%-37%), while Walker is supported by most men (52% to 45%.)

Warnock has the solid support of Black voters (88% to 10%), while Walker is winning the White vote (62% to 35%.)

Like Abrams, Warnock is leading among voters 18-34 years old (66% to 32%) and voters 35-49 years old (59% to 39%). Voters age 50-64 years old are split (49% for Warnock and 48% for Walker.) The UGA football legend is leading among voters 65 years old and over (52% to 45%).

