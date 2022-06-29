If you need a job, here are some hiring events in the next few days

AIKEN, S.C. - Tri-Development Center will be conducting on site interviews for applicants who desire to work with individuals with disabilities.

Interviews will be conducted from 9 a.m. to noon and 2-6 pm. June 29.

Apply online at www.aikentdc.org. Online applications will be served first.

Certifies nursing assistants are encouraged to apply.

Virtual job fair includes Savannah River Site

AIKEN, S.C. - The U.S. Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration will host a virtual job fair for facilities that include the Savannah River Site.

The event from from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 29 will include hiring officials from the agency’s national laboratories, plants and sites.

Interested candidates are encouraged to register for the event at this link.

During the online event, candidates will be able to have one-on-one message chats with hiring managers and human resources professionals regarding open positions. Candidates can also visit virtual hiring booths, view information and videos about NSE locations, and apply directly for jobs of interest.

Jobseekers can register and submit resumes up until the day of the event, but pre-registration is highly recommended.

After the event, follow-up interviews may continue to take place for several days depending on the number of registrants and resumes received.

AU to hold in-person career fair next week

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Augusta University will hold a career fair July 5 to fill a variety of positions.

The event will be from 2-4 p.m. at the Goodwill Job Connection, 3179 Washington Road.

Interested people can apply online at www.augusta.edu/careers.

Applicants are being sought for information technology, public safety, maintenance, groundskeeping, environmental services, human resources, administrative, nursing, dental assistants and research.

AT&T, Verizon have hundreds of positions to fill in Georgia

AUGUSTA, Ga. - AT&T says it’s looking to fill more than 600 positions in Georgia.

Positions include retail management, retail sales consultants, field sales representatives, network experts and technicians.

These are full-time and part-time positions with a competitive salary and benefits including, if eligible, medical/dental coverage, 401(k) plan, tuition reimbursement and paid time off.

To learn more and/or apply online, visit www.att.jobs.

Separately, Verizon is hiring for more than 600 new retail jobs nationwide with sign-on bonuses up to $2,500 in the Augusta area.

Job seekers in Georgia can apply today: https://www.verizon.com/about/careers/retail.

SRNS partners with Hiring Our Heroes

AIKEN, S.C. - Savannah River Nuclear Solutions recently partnered with Hiring Our Heroes, which helps companies provide on-the-job training to active-duty members of the U.S. military who are transitioning out of service.

This program will help SRNS fill highly needed skillsets, while also offering veterans a chance to continue serving their country.

Eric Heath (center), the first veteran from the Hiring Our Heroes program to come to SRNS, meets with Scott Stephens and other members of the SRNS Packaging and Transportation Services team. (Contributed)

“Hiring Our Heroes Program provided an excellent opportunity to access highly skilled service members to the benefit of both SRNS and military veterans. This allowed SRNS access to the unmatched work ethic military veterans bring to the workforce,” said Scott Stephens, who led the SRNS effort.

Hiring Our Heroes allows retiring service members an opportunity to work for companies across the country in the last few months of active duty, at no cost to the company.

“This effort is a win-win-win,” said Bryan Ortner of SRNS. “The company wins, because we get to bring in experienced labor in specific skillsets where it’s most needed and provide company specific on-the-job training at no cost to the company; the U.S. military wins by helping find great jobs for transitioning military personnel; and, most importantly, the veteran wins by transferring their experience directly into a career.”

SRNS is the management and operations contractor at the Department of Energy’s Savannah River Site.

