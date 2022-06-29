Submit Photos/Videos
Delta offering cost-free flight changes during Fourth of July weekend

A Delta Airlines aircraft taxi's, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta...
A Delta Airlines aircraft taxi's, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)(Mike Stewart | AP)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Delta Air Lines has announced it will allow customers to make some cost-free changes to flights ahead of the upcoming holiday weekend.

The Atlanta-based airline announced Tuesday that it will be issuing a systemwide fare difference travel waiver for July 1-4, which allows customers to rebook their trip before or after the potentially challenging weekend travel days as long as customers travel between the same origin and destination.

Customers can make the cost-free changes via My Trip or the Fly Delta app.

This decision comes as hundreds of Delta Air Lines pilots will be picketing this week. They’re demanding a pay increase and schedule changes.

A delta spokesperson says the company and pilots began contract negotiations earlier this year after talks were halted for two years during the pandemic.

The protest is scheduled for Thursday - just before the busy Fourth of July holiday - at airports across the country, including Atlanta.

Delta says the picketing will not have an impact on flights.

