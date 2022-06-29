Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A cold front will sit parked over the southeast for a couple of days, and this means we can expect cloudy skies, mild temperatures, and periods of wet weather. High temperatures will only be in the mid-80s today with overnight lows right around 70 degrees. Winds will be generally less than 10 mph and easterly outside of storms the next few days.

While the heaviest of the rain looks to be today, there is still a good chance for scattered showers and storms both on Thursday and Friday. Afternoon highs will be slightly warmer in the upper 80s and low 90s. Rain chances will continue to decrease as we head into the July 4th weekend but a few showers still look possible. Rain totals will range from 0.75″ - 1.50″ through Sunday with higher amounts possible if you get underneath a heavy downpour. We definitely could use the rain with all of the CSRA under some kind of drought level. Keep it here for updates.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.