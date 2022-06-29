Charlie Puth concert draws crowds for food truck vendors

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sights and sounds in Evans as a world-famous artist comes to town for a concert.

Die-hard fans of Charlie braved some rain for the show while vendors were at Evans Towne Center Park trying to earn some cash in the tough economy.

We spoke to a few vendors to find out the importance of events as they battle inflation.

James Laird manages a food truck for Smoke Show Barbecue. He says he always enjoys working at events like this concert.

“Definitely feels great to be out here um to be able to spread good food,” he said.

As inflation drives up the cost of nearly everything, operating three food trucks has been a challenge.

“We feel it a little more than others. Gas prices especially. These things take gas to run the generators, so it’s a lot of expenses for sure,” said Laird.

It isn’t just the cost of gas wreaking havoc on businesses, it’s also the cost of food.

Just ask Maggie Herrmann over at Maggie Jayne’s.

“It’s definitely caused us to have to raise rates to pay the vendor fee as well as cover the cost of goods,” she said.

But even on a rainy night, there’s a silver lining.

Events like this help boost business and offset some of those challenges.

“We have a store in Appling, and we have to wait for people to come to us, so we can always do more volume more quickly if we can come to the people,” said Herrmann.

The same is true for Smoke Show Barbecue.

The people coming out for a concert bring in much-needed money.

“Events like these are definitely we see our peak numbers when we’re selling versus selling throughout the week,” he said.

For both, events are more than just extra income.

“We’re able to sell a lot of food, get our word out and show everybody what we’re about,” said Laird.

Herrmann said: “It’s so much fun. The events are really the most fun for me to serve the people and to hang out with the crowd.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.