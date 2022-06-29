Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Body found near Dearing identified as missing Columbia County man

(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEARING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - McDuffie County Coroner Paul Johnson has identified the body of a missing Columbia County man.

Steven Williams was found June 12 around 1 p.m. in an abandoned house near the state ponds off Fish Hatchery Road just southwest of Dearing.

MORE | Body found near Dearing; family hopes it’s not missing man

Steven Williams Sr. previously wrote on Facebook that he’s praying the body was not his son, Steven Williams Jr. He’d been missing since June 5.

The case remains under investigation by Johnson and the McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three juveniles were shot after an altercation at an Aiken home.
1 arrested, two sought in shooting deaths of three Aiken teens
Fentanyl is extremely deadly, with a relatively tiny amount needed to cause a fatal overdose.
15-month-old child dies at Augusta hospital after testing positive for drugs
Officers were sent to investigate a shooting incident at the Kroger store on Knox Avenue.
Teen found shot behind Kroger in North Augusta
Mobile home park was the site pf triple-fatal shooting,
Three teens shot dead in Aiken County: What we know
Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says

Latest News

Smoke Show Barbecue
Charlie Puth concert draws crowds for food truck vendors
Charlie Puth concert draws crowds for food truck vendors
Charlie Puth concert draws crowds for food truck vendors
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat
The South Carolina State House in Columbia.
SC House committee sets first meeting to consider toughening abortion laws