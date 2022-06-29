Body found near Dearing identified as missing Columbia County man

DEARING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - McDuffie County Coroner Paul Johnson has identified the body of a missing Columbia County man.

Steven Williams was found June 12 around 1 p.m. in an abandoned house near the state ponds off Fish Hatchery Road just southwest of Dearing.

Steven Williams Sr. previously wrote on Facebook that he’s praying the body was not his son, Steven Williams Jr. He’d been missing since June 5.

The case remains under investigation by Johnson and the McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office.

