AU adds $2.24 billion, 21,000 jobs to Ga. economy, report finds

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University and AU Health System provided a $2.24 billion boost to the state economy in fiscal year 2021, according to a new report from the University System of Georgia.

The total enrollment at Augusta University for fall 2021 was more than 9,600. Augusta University’s enrollment has increased more than 15% since fall 2015 and is averaging an annual increase of 2.4 percent, according to AU President Brooks Keel.

“Augusta University was one of only five universities in the University System of Georgia that experienced enrollment growth in 2021,” Keel said, adding the growth at Augusta University was primarily in graduate and professional student enrollment.

Augusta University and AU Health are responsible for more than 21,000 jobs, according to the report.

READ THE REPORT: