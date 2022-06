AU adds $2.24 billion, 21,000 jobs to Ga. economy, report finds

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University and AU Health System provided a $2.24 billion boost to the state economy in fiscal year 2021, according to a new report from the University System of Georgia.

The total enrollment at Augusta University for fall 2021 was more than 9,600. Augusta University’s enrollment has increased more than 15% since fall 2015 and is averaging an annual increase of 2.4 percent, according to AU President Brooks Keel.

“Augusta University was one of only five universities in the University System of Georgia that experienced enrollment growth in 2021,” Keel said, adding the growth at Augusta University was primarily in graduate and professional student enrollment.

Augusta University and AU Health are responsible for more than 21,000 jobs, according to the report.

READ THE REPORT:

AU’s impact isn’t just felt in Augusta.

The AU/UGA Medical Partnership’s Athens Campus contributes $26.5 million to the economy, as well as 276 jobs.

The Albany (Southwest Campus), Savannah and Brunswick (Southeast Campus), and Rome and Dalton (Northwest Campus) clinical campuses add roughly $4.8 million in economic boost, along with 52 jobs.

“Augusta University and AU Health are proud to provide employment and economic growth, not only in the Augusta region, but also throughout Georgia,” Keel said.

USG’s annual economic report showed an overall impact of $19.3 billion for the university system, with 152,629 full- and part-time jobs across Georgia directly or indirectly generated by the universities.

The total economic impact for fiscal year 2021, up from $18.6 billion in fiscal year 2020, included $13.1 billion in initial spending by students and by USG’s 26 public colleges and universities on personnel and operating expenses. The remaining $6.2 billion is the multiplier impact of those funds in a local community.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.