Aiken drive-by shooting damages homes, vehicles

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - On the same day three teenagers were shot to death in Aiken , a separate drive-by shooting damaged two homes and three vehicles.

There’s no reason to believe the incidents are related, according to authorities.

But it could be an indicator of the severity of a rash of violent crimes that’s been raging in the CSRA since mid-April.

The non-fatal shooting in Aiken happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the 20 block of Jehossee Drive Southeast, according to the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

Two adults and a child were inside one home that was hit by bullets that caused damage to the front glass door and two windows on the right front of the house. Another nearby home was struck, too.

Three vehicles at two homes were hit, as well.

That shooting happened hours after an afternoon shooting on Wadley Drive that left three teenagers dead . One suspect was arrested and another remains at-large in the deaths of 17-year-old Willie L. Garrett IV, 16-year-old Ivan Perry and 16-year-old Cameron Carroll.

The slayings were the latest in a deadly strings of violence that’s hit the CSRA since mid-April. Although Richmond County has been the focus of a lot of the violence, people are dead on both sides of the Savannah River.

Other homicides and suspicious deaths in the CSRA since April 14 include:

