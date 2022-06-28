Wolff, Ortiz among the latest to join Saudi-backed LIV Golf

(AP) - The Saudi-funded LIV Golf series has added three more players to its roster for its second tournament.

The group playing in Oregon includes 23-year-old Matthew Wolff and Oklahoma State’s Eugenio Chacarra of Spain. LIV Golf had been expected to announce additional players from its inaugural event outside London three weeks ago. The big surprise was Brooks Koepka, who only a week before he signed on had been in full support of the PGA Tour. LIV Golf also added Carlos Ortiz on Monday. He joins fellow Mexican Abraham Ancer.

The Portland-area event begins Thursday with a total of $25 million in prize money.

