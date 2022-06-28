Submit Photos/Videos
US Army lowers education requirement for enlisting

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The US Army is dropping its high school diploma requirement.

It’s the most recent announcement from the military branch.

The news came after the Army had difficulty with its enlisting numbers.

According to Military.com, the service announced that people could enlist without previously required education certifications if they ship to basic training this fiscal year, which ends October 1.

“The army has an understanding that if you are intelligent that something happened that kind of derailed you from graduating high school, this allows you that opportunity, but it’s just for a short period of time,” said SFC Justin Mejia, a station commander.

You can go to any Army recruiting office to enlist in the service.

