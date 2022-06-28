Submit Photos/Videos
Three-way stop causes safety issues near Amazon fulfillment site

By Nick Viland
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Just off I-20 near Exit 183, there’s a new traffic pattern with a three-way stop.

You probably pass by if you’re heading towards or leaving the Amazon centers. Even if you drive in the area all the time, you may not always pay attention to the new signs.

And even worse, others aren’t either.

“We want people to pay attention to these signs,” said Gil Pound, GDOT communication director, District 2.

MORE | Roadway roundup: Changes coming near Amazon fulfillment site

Over the official’s shoulder, a truck blows right through the stop signs we mentioned.

“We just want people to be aware of the new stop signs as they make their way through the project zones,” he said.

The new all-way stop right outside of Exit 183 is more about people learning about the change than anything for GDOT.

“We just want folks to slow down through the area, be aware that stop signs are in place now,” said Pound.

The exit ramp gets six to 8,000 travelers a day. Add more developments like Amazon and neighborhoods, GDOT says the need for getting traffic fixed in this area is at an all-time high.

MORE | Small fire breaks out at Amazon fulfillment center in Appling

“We can’t do much about volume in terms of numbers, but we can try and keep improvement as much as possible, and that’s what the aim of this project is,” said Pound.

Pound says this all-way stop is a step in the right direction so people can learn to slow down in this area.

“We have several milestones and benchmarks for this project. We’re just hoping to get traffic flipped to the other side of the bridge by September and then all major tasks completed by 2022,” he said.

