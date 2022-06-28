Submit Photos/Videos
South Carolina schedules tax-free sales weekend

Cash register purchase
Cash register purchase(Gray)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A variety of back-to-school items can be purchased free of the sales tax in a little over a month.

The annual 72-hour sales tax holiday will take place Aug. 5-7.

MORE | Why we're paying so much more for meat in the 2-state region

Eligible items can be purchased online and in-store.

Tax-free items include computers, printers, school supplies, clothing and accessories, shoes, and certain bed and bath items. These tax-free items can be new or used and are eligible regardless of price.

Items that are not tax-free will include digital cameras, smartphones, jewelry, cosmetics, eyewear, wallets, watches and furniture.

