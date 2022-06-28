South Carolina schedules tax-free sales weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A variety of back-to-school items can be purchased free of the sales tax in a little over a month.

The annual 72-hour sales tax holiday will take place Aug. 5-7.

Eligible items can be purchased online and in-store.

Tax-free items include computers, printers, school supplies, clothing and accessories, shoes, and certain bed and bath items. These tax-free items can be new or used and are eligible regardless of price.

Items that are not tax-free will include digital cameras, smartphones, jewelry, cosmetics, eyewear, wallets, watches and furniture.

