SLED: charging three men with multiple crimes in relation to stolen vehicles

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has announced agents have charged Frank Edwinn Easterlin, 37, Jonathan Carter Easterlin, 31, and Harvin Antwain Spigner, 40, each with multiple vehicle crimes.

According to officials, all three men are being charged for trying to dispose a stolen vehicle.

The men are accused of being in possession of multiple stolen cars and trying to sell them off.

All the vehicles are valued at less than $10,000 but worth more than $2,000.

