Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

SC House committee sets first meeting to consider toughening abortion laws

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A committee of state lawmakers will hold its first meeting next week as it begins work that could further limit abortion in the Palmetto State.

The House Ad-Hock Committee will study and receive public testimony on the impact of the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. That ruling, nicknamed Dobbs, overturned the nearly 50-year-old Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion across the country.

The committee will hold its first meeting July 7 at noon in Blatt Room 110 on the Statehouse grounds.

“In light of the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision, South Carolina must reexamine our legislation on this crucial issue,” Speaker of the House Murrell Smith (R-Sumter) said. “I formed this Committee to enable the House to act swiftly and thank each of the members who will serve. I look forward to the considerable testimony the Committee will take and I anticipate the Committee’s ultimate recommendation for legislative action.”

Members of the committee will take testimony and consider language to be included in H.5399.

“I am honored to lead this Committee as we act swiftly and justly to determine how to best protect life in South Carolina,” Committee Chairman John McCravy (R-Greenwood) said. “I thank Speaker Smith for his leadership in forming this Committee in a timely manner and look forward to working with my colleagues to produce a recommendation in the same way.”

As a result of the Dobbs ruling, a federal judge placed a stay on an injunction that had blocked South Carolina’s fetal heartbeat law from being enforced since shortly after Gov. Henry McMaster signed it into law. As of Monday afternoon, the law is now in effect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three juveniles were shot after an altercation at an Aiken home.
1 arrested, two sought in shooting deaths of three Aiken teens
Fentanyl is extremely deadly, with a relatively tiny amount needed to cause a fatal overdose.
15-month-old child dies at Augusta hospital after testing positive for drugs
Officers were sent to investigate a shooting incident at the Kroger store on Knox Avenue.
Teen found shot behind Kroger in North Augusta
Mobile home park was the site pf triple-fatal shooting,
Three teens shot dead in Aiken County: What we know
Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says

Latest News

SC abortion
How abortion laws will be enforced in the two-state
Brittany and Kevin Kisner
Kisner charity fundraiser to feature 2 country superstars
Watching Your Wallet: Smart saving during inflation
Saving strategies change as inflation continues climb
Work continues on Interstate 20 at the Savannah River bridge.
Roadway roundup: More overnight closures set near state line