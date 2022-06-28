Roadway roundup: More overnight closures set near state line

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There will be overnight lane closures on part of Interstate 20 for the Savannah River bridge project on June 29 and 30.

On June 29 and 30 at 9 p.m., the right lane of westbound I-20 will be closed from mile marker 1 in South Carolina to Exit 200 in Georgia as crews place a crane and set beams on the new Augusta Canal bridge.

Work should be done by 6 a.m. each morning. In addition to the right lane, the right shoulder will be closed.

Motorists can expect delays.

What Ga. drivers should know about holiday weekend

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Georgia agencies are planning to increase traffic enforcement during the extended July Fourth holiday weekend with the goal of reducing crashes and saving lives.

Law enforcement officers will be working throughout the weekend to take drunk and drugged drivers off the road and enforce all traffic laws.

Federal data for Georgia shows 90 people have been killed during July Fourth holiday travel period crashes over a five-year period from 2016 to 2020. More than 30 percent of those fatalities involved alcohol-impaired driving.

Meanwhile, the Georgia Department of Transportation said it will suspend lane closures on Georgia interstates and state highways from noon Friday to 10 p.m. July 5.

While construction related lane closures will be suspended, Georgia DOT reminds travelers to exercise caution as crews may still work near highways, and safety considerations may require that some long-term lane closures remain in place.

Columbia County lane closures scheduled

There will be intermittent, temporary lane closures with lane shifts on Rhodes Hill Drive, Rhodes Hill Court, Spring Creek Lane, Spring Creek Court and Lonesome Pine Court. The temporary lane closures will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. starting July 1-22.

There will be a temporary lane closure with lane shift on Furys Ferry Road in the southbound lane at Oleander Trail from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 1. There will also be a westbound lane closure on Furys Ferry at North Belair from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 28.

There will be intermittent, temporary lane closures on William Few Parkway from Washington Road to Riverwood Parkway between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. through June 30.

There will be a temporary lane closure with lane shift on Lewiston Road at Columbia Road from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 1.

