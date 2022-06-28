Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Primary election runoffs to decide statewide races, finalize candidates for November

Tuesday's runoff will decide who will campaign in the November elections.
Tuesday's runoff will decide who will campaign in the November elections.(WIS News 10)
By Nevin Smith and Chris Joseph
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - June’s Primary Election left some races undecided. Tuesday’s runoff polls close at 7 p.m., giving voters the opportunity to finalize who heads on to the November election.

WIS will be updating election results as they come at the link here.

Two statewide races are being decided Tuesday evening. The South Carolina Democrat U.S. Senate Race Runoff and the South Carolina Superintendent of Education Republican Runoff.

In the Senate runoff, Catherin Bruce and Krystle Matthews are vying to run against incumbent Tim Scott (R) in November. In the final days of the race Matthew’s campaign has faced controversy after a leaked call audio. She said in an interview, “It should also not be lost on anyone that this doctored audio from February, leaking this close to the runoff, is nothing more than a political hit job.”

In the superintendent race either Kathy Maness and Ellen Weaver will run against Lisa Ellis (D) in November. Ellis won her primary and stepped down from her role at SC for Ed to prepare for the election.

WIS’s Chris Joseph spoke with both candidates Tuesday. The race pits Kathy Maness, the Palmetto State Teachers Association Executive Director against Ellen Weaver, the President and CEO of the conservative think-tank Palmetto Promise Institute.

Maness received the support of the current superintendent Molly Spearman, who endorsed her. Weaver earned the endorsement of the third place finisher Travis Bedson.

Both candidates have traded jabs during the campaign over their conservative and educational qualifications.

Kathy Maness and Ellen Weaver
Kathy Maness and Ellen Weaver(Photos used with permission by WIS 10)

In the leadup to the runoff both Republicans and Democrats had challenges to races which were denied by the state parties.

RELATED COVERAGE

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Three juveniles were shot after an altercation at an Aiken home.
1 arrested, two sought in shooting deaths of three Aiken teens
Fentanyl is extremely deadly, with a relatively tiny amount needed to cause a fatal overdose.
15-month-old child dies at Augusta hospital after testing positive for drugs
Officers were sent to investigate a shooting incident at the Kroger store on Knox Avenue.
Teen found shot behind Kroger in North Augusta
Mobile home park was the site pf triple-fatal shooting,
Three teens shot dead in Aiken County: What we know
Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says

Latest News

Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat
Appling three-way stop
Three-way stop causes safety issues near Amazon fulfillment site
Three-way stop causes issues near Amazon fulfillment site
Three-way stop causes issues near Amazon fulfillment site
MCG student
$9M donation aims to get more medical staff in rural Georgia counties
$9M donation will get more medical staff in rural counties
$9M donation will get more medical staff in rural counties