Murdaugh, suicide-for-fire suspect face more grand jury indictments

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The South Carolina State Grand Jury has issued a new narcotics indictment against Alex Murdaugh and other counts against the man accused in a suicide-for-hire insurance fraud scheme with the disgraced attorney.

Murdaugh was indicted along with Curtis Edward Smith on two conspiracy counts including a narcotics count related to oxycodone.

Smith was also indicted on four counts of money laundering, three counts of forgery, trafficking methamphetamine 10-28 grams, one count of unlawful possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

Smith, 62, had not previously been indicted by the grand jury.

However, he’d been indicted by the Hampton County Grand Jury on charges of false claim for payment, filing a false police report, conspiracy, pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, and assisted suicide.

Smith also had been previously indicted by the Colleton County Grand Jury on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana.

A bond hearing for Smith is scheduled for noon Tuesday.

Investigators say that Murdaugh provided Smith with a gun and directed Smith to shoot him in the head in September 2021 to kill Murdaugh death and allow for the payment of a stated “death benefit beneficiary.” State investigators say Murdaugh provided a statement admitting to the scheme of having Smith murder him for the purpose of his son collecting a life insurance policy.

Smith has denied that he shot Murdaugh. He told CBS’s “48 Hours” in October that he did not fire a shot, saying Murdaugh called him on Sept. 4 saying he needed Smith’s help. Smith said he didn’t think twice before heading to the Hampton County road to meet him. But he said that when he arrived, Murdaugh emerged from his car holding a gun.

“He said, ‘You know, you got to take care of this.’ And I said, ‘Well, I can’t do it.’ And he took it, he turned his head. I just grabbed his arm, put it behind his head and took the gun from him,” Smith said.

Smith claims that during a struggle, the gun went off. Then he said he disposed of the weapon.

Altogether, through 16 indictments containing 81 charges against Murdaugh, the South Carolina Grand Jury has indicted Murdaugh in schemes to defraud victims of nearly $8.5 million.

The indictments are just the latest problems in a long saga for Murdaugh.

Revelations about the alleged fraud came out following the shooting deaths of his 52-year-old wife, Maggie, and their youngest son, 22-year-old Paul in June of last year.

You can read the indictment here.

