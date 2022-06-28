Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Maternal mortality rate spiked during COVID-19, study says

Maternal mortality spiked in the US during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Maternal mortality spiked in the US during the COVID-19 pandemic.(Pixabay)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – More pregnant women died during the first year of the pandemic than in the two years before the pandemic.

Between April 2020 and December 2020, there were 25 maternal deaths for every 100,000 live births compared to 19 deaths between 2018 and the beginning of 2020.

The latest stats come from a study published Tuesday in the journal JAMA Network Open.

The increase was especially high among Hispanic and Black women.

Researchers say the primary reason for this wasn’t COVID-19, it was other things like “viral diseases, infections, respiratory issues and diabetes.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three juveniles were shot after an altercation at an Aiken home.
1 arrested, two sought in shooting deaths of three Aiken teens
Fentanyl is extremely deadly, with a relatively tiny amount needed to cause a fatal overdose.
15-month-old child dies at Augusta hospital after testing positive for drugs
Officers were sent to investigate a shooting incident at the Kroger store on Knox Avenue.
Teen found shot behind Kroger in North Augusta
Verneka Ware, 49.
Woman accused of armed robbery at Augusta Mall
Mobile home park was the site pf triple-fatal shooting,
Three teens shot dead in Aiken County: What we know

Latest News

Cassidy Hutchinson recounts hearing Trump grabbed the steering wheel when he was told they were...
Former White House aide: Trump grabbed steering wheel
Over the last day, several Instagram accounts run by abortion rights advocacy groups have found...
Instagram hides some posts that mention abortion
In this photo released by Rocket Lab, Rocket Lab's Electron rocket sits on the launch pad on...
NASA hopes New Zealand launch will pave way for moon landing
‘He turned a blind eye and deaf ear’: Judge rules no prison time for former congressman convicted of
Prior to Jan. 6, Giuliani said Trump would be going to the Capitol and "it's going to be...
Former White House aide recalls Giuliani talking before Jan. 6