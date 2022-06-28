Local nonprofit is bridging the gap to curb youth violence

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - June is Gun Violence Awareness Month, and one nonprofit group is making it their mission to build a bridge to help carry our youth to success and away from crime.

“You still can see the hurt because nobody ever prepares themselves for a murder,” Willie Powell, participant.

The nonprofit ‘BRIDGE’ hosted an open forum where people from all parts of the CSRA joined together to pray and rally against gun violence.

“These people are never coming back home,” he said.

Kenya Crumbley, founder of BRIDGE said: “Always bringing awareness to not only the effects the person by both families and community as a whole.”

District Attorney Jared Williams said: “She’s calling for more people to be praying for more people to be working and showing the love that is out there to young people who are hurting before they ever make those bad decisions that make them come to my office.”

Kenya Crumbley says one bullet can have an everlasting effect.

“It’s always a wound, and it really would take by the grace of God for the wound to be healed,” he said.

Powell is a Burke County native who now lives in Augusta. He shared that gun violence has taken away two members of his family. He said the hurt doesn’t get any easier.

“We know the problem. We have to find the solution, but with this solution, it’s going to take all of us,” he said.

Williams said: “I want a community that is safer, but we cannot do it on our own.”

