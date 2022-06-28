Kisner charity fundraiser to feature 2 country superstars

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Kisner Foundation’s fundraiser this year will feature country music superstars Chris Kelley and Darrius Rucker.

They’ll be performing Nov. 11 at Topgolf.

Soloist Rucker is from South Carolina and Kelley, of Lady A, is from the Augusta area.

Tickets will go on sale Sept. 15 at kisnerfoundation.com.

All ticket purchases will be tax-deductible, with proceeds going to the charitable foundation launched by Aiken professional golfer Kevin Kisner and his wife, Brittany.

