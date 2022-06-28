The beginning of Clarks Hill Lake was ‘a huge undertaking’

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thurmond Dam has over 70 years of history in our area.

Work started in 1946, and about eight years later we got the final product we know and love.

Six months after finishing, we ended up with Clarks Hill Lake.

What happened in between that time is where the real story is.

The lake has been around for nearly seven decades. How did it get here?

Scott Hyatt manages Thurmond Dam, and he’s familiar with its history.

“This was a huge undertaking,” he said.

It took eight years to build.

“There was nothing here then, so it required them to build almost a small city here,” he said.

It’s gone now, but it used to be housing built for the project’s workers. Those workers extracted tons of rock.

“All of the stone that you see here that’s on the faces of the dam was all quarried here,” said Hyatt.

Using that material, they poured the concrete structure we see today. Combined with the dirt embankment, workers created about a mile-long dam.

“They brought in heavy equipment and cleared out all the trees and things so that you wouldn’t have stumps and things sticking up as hazards,” he said.

In the early ‘50s, they finished the dam, and Hyatt says it was quicker than expected to fill in the lake.

“About six months in after the dam was done, there was an extraordinary storm, filled the lake up, so instead of taking two years, it took six months,” he said.

It’s been here ever since, helping to bring power to rural areas and giving us a place to have some fun.

Hyatt says the creation of the lake flooded three towns. They were all evacuated, but some old structures are still there underwater.

