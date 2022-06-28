Submit Photos/Videos
How to apply for free and reduced-price school meals in CSRA

lunch school cafeteria generic(WILX)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The government is ending the COVID-era aid that gave free meals to all public school students — regardless of family income.

The rules are set to revert to how they were before the coronavirus pandemic.

Schools in mainly low-income areas can keep serving breakfast and lunch to everyone for free. Elsewhere, families will need to apply for the benefit.

Columbia County

In Columbia County, school officials are encouraging all families to complete a free and reduced-priced meal application between July 1 and July 22. The application will be available online at www.ccboe.net/nutrition. Only one application is needed per household.

Here are the prices for those not receiving free meals:

  • Breakfast – $1.50
  • Lunch – $2.85
  • Reduced-cost breakfast – 30 cents
  • Reduced-cost lunch – 40 cents
  • Adult breakfast – $2
  • Adult lunch – $3.75

Richmond County

In Richmond County, the applications will be available at https://www.rcboe.org/domain/89.

The district hasn’t yet posted a price list.

Aiken County

In Aiken County, applications will be available at https://www.acpsd.net/domain/7912.

Meal prices there will be:

  • Breakfast – $2
  • Lunch, elementary – $2.85
  • Lunch, middle and high school – $3
  • Reduced-cost breakfast – 30 cents
  • Reduced-cost lunch – 40 cents
  • Adult meals – To be announced

Elsewhere

If you’re in another district, visit https://www.lunchapplication.com to be guided through the application process.

