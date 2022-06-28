Georgia Power proposes 12% increase in bills, with 2023 leap

ATLANTA - Georgia Power Co. wants to raise customer bills 12% over the next three years – in addition to other increases to help pay for Plant Vogtle.

The company says in a rate filing with state regulators Friday that the extra $2.8 billion it wants to collect would pay for system improvements, higher costs and higher profits.

The elected Georgia Public Service Commission will evaluate the plan and is likely to vote on a modified version in December.

A typical residential customer who pays $128 a month now would see bills rise by $14.32 next year and by $16.29 total over three years.

Georgia Power customers are likely to see other increases to pay for the rising costs of the expansion of Plant Vogtle and for higher fuel costs.

Saving energy

If the news of rate hikes is too much to bear, consider some of these money-saving tips to help save money during the heat of summer:

Think thermostat – Heating and cooling costs make up nearly half of your average power bill. Set manual thermostats to 78 in the summer for peak efficiency and make the most of programmable thermostats, which help decrease energy use based on your lifestyle. If you’re going to be away from home for a long period of time, set your thermostat even higher, or turn it off completely.

Insulate – An attic insulation of R-30 will help achieve lower heating and cooling bills.

Seal ductwork – Leaky ductwork often accounts for 10-30% of total heating and cooling costs

Use your fans – A ceiling fan costs only about $1.50 a month to operate and will help you feel cooler without having to adjust your thermostat.

Clear air vents – To maintain consistent temperatures throughout your home, keep air vents and return-air registers clear of obstructions such as furniture, curtains and rugs.

Trim plants and change filters – To ensure your unit receives proper air flow, change filters once a month, or every three months for pleated filters and trim plants around your outside units.

Caulk and strip – Replace cracked or peeling caulk or weather stripping around doors and windows to save up to 10 percent on energy use.

Use blinds and curtains – Cover sun-facing windows with blinds or curtains to help limit direct sunlight and heat from entering your home.

Use double pane/storm windows – They provide additional insulation.

Unplug certain electronics – Electronics account for 5 percent to 10 percent of household electricity use. Save up to $100 a year by either using an advanced power strip or unplugging electronics when not in use.

HVAC system tune-up – Hire a technician to ensure your HVAC equipment is working properly and schedule an equipment tune-up if necessary.

