Ga., S.C. gas prices continue to dip ahead of July 4 weekend

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gas prices in Georgia and South Carolina fell for the second straight week, pushing the average in both states further below $4.50 per gallon.

Gas prices in Georgia are averaging $4.39 per gallon on Tuesday, down from $4.46 a week ago. Gas is even cheaper in Augusta, where it’s averaging $4.30 per gallon Tuesday, down from $4.38 a week ago.

In South Carolina, gas is averaging $4.40 per gallon Tuesday, down from $4.52 a week ago. In Aiken and Edgefield counties, gas is averaging $4,43 per gallon Tuesday, down from $4.49 a week ago.

“With Independence Day a week away, gas prices have continued to fall for the second straight week as the price of oil has faltered, ushering in the drop we’re seeing. The good news is we could also see a third straight week of decline,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“While prices will be at their highest July 4th level ever, they’ll have fallen close to 20 cents since our peak in early June. Motorists should be wary that while the decline could continue for the week ahead, any sudden jolts to supply could quickly cause a turnaround, and risk remains that when the peak of hurricane season arrives, we could see a super spike at the pump.”

