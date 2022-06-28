Submit Photos/Videos
Ex-Panthers star Luke Kuechly joining radio broadcast team

Former Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly will join the organization's radio broadcast team for seven games this season.(Source: WBTV file photo)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Five-time All-Pro linebacker Luke Kuechly is returning to the Carolina Panthers as a member of its radio broadcast team.

A seven-time Pro Bowler who retired in 2020, Kuechly will be joining play-by-play announcer Anish Shroff and either Jordan Gross or Jake Delhomme for seven games this season. Kuechly will be in the booth for six home games against the Cleveland Browns, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers and one road game at the Cincinnati Bengals.

Jim Szoke will continue to act as the third man in the booth for the games Kuechly doesn’t do.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

