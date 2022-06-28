Ex-Panthers star Luke Kuechly joining radio broadcast team

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Five-time All-Pro linebacker Luke Kuechly is returning to the Carolina Panthers as a member of its radio broadcast team.

A seven-time Pro Bowler who retired in 2020, Kuechly will be joining play-by-play announcer Anish Shroff and either Jordan Gross or Jake Delhomme for seven games this season. Kuechly will be in the booth for six home games against the Cleveland Browns, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers and one road game at the Cincinnati Bengals.

Jim Szoke will continue to act as the third man in the booth for the games Kuechly doesn’t do.

