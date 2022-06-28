Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Deputies seeking 2 suspects in separate Augusta crimes

From left: Daniel Luna, Tanyla Jones
From left: Daniel Luna, Tanyla Jones(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two suspects are wanted in connection with unrelated crimes, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Daniel Luna

Luna is wanted for 2nd-degree burglary. The incident occurred at 1933 Walton Way (Advance Auto).

He is described as 33 years old, 6 feet 2 inches tall, and weighing 265 pounds. Deputies also released a photo of Luna.

MORE | Deputies searching for missing Orangeburg County man

Tanyla Renne Jones

Jones is wanted for the theft of a vehicle from the 800 block of D’Antignac Street. The vehicle has been recovered.

She is described as 18 years old, 6 feet tall, and weighing 200 pounds. Deputies also released a photo of Jones.

How to help

Anyone with information concerning Luna or Jones, contact any on-duty investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three juveniles were shot after an altercation at an Aiken home.
1 arrested, two sought in shooting deaths of three Aiken teens
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
Coroner identifies driver killed in Augusta accident
Sawyer, Raven and Mason Powell
‘They were our world’: 2 young boys, 22-year-old sister drown at Clarks Hill Lake
Aiken Public Safety says they've pulled the body of a man out of Gem Lakes. Authorities believe...
1 person dead in apparent Aiken drowning at Gem Lakes
Belair Road
Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle on Belair Road

Latest News

Elvis
Meet Augusta's Elvis
Liam Hewitt, Elvis tribute artist
Augusta’s Elvis pays tribute to the King of Rock and Roll
Columbia County officials want you to slow down water usage
Columbia County officials want you to slow down water usage
Columbia County officials want you to slow down water usage