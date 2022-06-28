Deputies seeking 2 suspects in separate Augusta crimes

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two suspects are wanted in connection with unrelated crimes, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Daniel Luna

Luna is wanted for 2nd-degree burglary. The incident occurred at 1933 Walton Way (Advance Auto).

He is described as 33 years old, 6 feet 2 inches tall, and weighing 265 pounds. Deputies also released a photo of Luna.

Tanyla Renne Jones

Jones is wanted for the theft of a vehicle from the 800 block of D’Antignac Street. The vehicle has been recovered.

She is described as 18 years old, 6 feet tall, and weighing 200 pounds. Deputies also released a photo of Jones.

How to help

Anyone with information concerning Luna or Jones, contact any on-duty investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.

