Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Low flood risk today. Rain and storm chances each day this week with below-average high temperatures.
By Tim Strong
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Skies will stay cloudy overnight and lows will only drop to near 70 early this morning. Winds will be light and variable.

A cold front will sit parked over the southeast for a couple of days, and this means we can expect cloudy skies, mild temperatures, and periods of wet weather today and Wednesday. High temperatures will only be in the mid-80s today and Wednesday with overnight lows right around 70 degrees. There is a low risk for flash flooding in flood-prone areas that get stuck under downpours for too long. Winds will be generally less than 10 mph and easterly outside of storms the next few days.

While the heaviest of the rain looks to be today and Wednesday there is still a good chance for scattered showers and storms both on Thursday and Friday. Afternoon highs will be slightly warmer in the upper 80s and low 90s. Rain chances will continue to decrease as we head into the July 4th weekend but a few showers still look possible. Rain totals will range from 0.75″ - 1.50″ through Sunday with higher amounts possible if you get underneath a heavy downpour. We definitely could use the rain with all of the CSRA under some kind of drought level. Keep it here for updates.

