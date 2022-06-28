Submit Photos/Videos
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Low flood risk tonight. Rain and storm chances each day this week with below-average high temperatures.
By Tim Strong
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A cold front will sit parked over the southeast for a couple of days, and this means we can expect cloudy skies, mild temperatures, and periods of wet weather for the rest of tonight and Wednesday. There is a low risk for flash flooding in flood-prone areas that get stuck under downpours for too long. Winds will be generally less than 10 mph and easterly outside of storms the next few days.

We’ll have the opportunity for additional heavier showers later on this evening with another round throughout the day tomorrow. The stationary boundary will slowly move to our north by the end of the week but there’ll still be a good chance for scattered showers and storms both on Thursday and Friday. Afternoon highs will be slightly warmer in the upper 80s and low 90s. Rain chances will continue to decrease as we head into the July 4th weekend but a few showers still look possible. Rain totals will range from 0.75″ - 1.50″ through Sunday with higher amounts possible if you get underneath a heavy downpour. We definitely could use the rain with all of the CSRA under some kind of drought level. Keep it here for updates.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

