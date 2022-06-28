Cross Creek’s Hunt signs with Brewton-Parker

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Cross Creek senior Ahmad Hunt signed his NLI Monday to play basketball at Brewton-Parker College in Mount Vernon, Georgia.

Hunt has had quite the journey, playing at a few different schools before transferring to Cross Creek. He came off the bench for the Razorbacks, but his spark on both ends of the floor helped Cross Creek win its second consecutive state title.

Hunt said he chose Brewton-Parker because of the family atmosphere, something he also found at Cross Creek.

“I’m going to miss everybody, from the players to the coaches. We had a great time on and off the court,” Hunt said. “We had a bumpy road. Nobody expected us to win state again. But those are my brothers.”

Hunt joins Terrenice Streetman and Jayden Pack as Razorbacks who signed NLI’s this offseason.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.