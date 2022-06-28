Submit Photos/Videos
Charter captain captures waterspout on camera off Folly Beach

Capt. Demal Mattson III of Seas the Day Charleston Charters captured footage of the water spout Tuesday morning while he was on a charter.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - Witnesses reported a water spout off Folly Beach Tuesday as storms moved through the Lowcountry.

Capt. Demal Mattson III of Seas the Day Charleston Charters captured footage of the water spout Tuesday morning while he was on a charter.

“Mother Nature’s so cool,” he says during the video. His footage also shows a second waterspout that appeared to be forming.

Mattson shot the footage off Morris Island Lighthouse at approximately 9 a.m.

The National Weather Service says waterspouts are tornadoes that form over water or that move from land to water and have the same characteristics as a land tornado. They are typically associated with severe thunderstorms and can be accompanied by high winds and seas, large hail and frequent dangerous lightning.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

