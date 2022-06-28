Submit Photos/Videos
CDC activates Emergency Operations Center for monkeypox

The Monkeypox virus
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has announced that it is activating its Emergency Operations Center (EOC) in response to the monkeypox outbreak.

There have been 5 cases reported in Georgia.

CDC’s activation of the EOC allows the agency to further increase operational support for the response to meet the outbreak’s evolving challenges, according to their press release.

More than 300 CDC staff will work with local, national and international response partners to address the outbreak and public health challenges.

Early data suggests that gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men make up a high number of monkeypox cases, according to the CDC.

Since May 2022, monkeypox cases have been reported in 18 states and territories by people returning from international travel and their close contacts domestically.

Globally, more than 1,600 cases have been reported. Health care providers are being encouraged to test all suspicious rashes. Anyone who has risk factors for monkeypox, and a new rash should seek care and testing.

The CDC recently updated and expanded the monkeypox case definition. Last week, they began shipping tests to five commercial laboratory companies.

