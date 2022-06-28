Backyard fireworks and cookouts will cost you more, blame inflation

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Be prepared to spend more if you’re celebrating the Fourth of July this weekend. Everything costs more and it’s not just the price of your family cookout. Fireworks are more expensive too.

For Shirley Silverman, the July 4th weekend is all about spending time with friends and family and that includes fireworks.

“We like the colors and then the noise. Like the booms and the pops. But like a lot of different colors,” said Silverman.

But this year the cost of all those booms, pops, and colors are costing more.

Prices at Pro City Fireworks in Conyers and other stores like it are up 10 to 15%. General Manager Steve Putthoff blames inflation, but he says backyard fireworks enthusiasts can still light up the sky on a budget.

“This is a small multiple shot cake. It’s just a little box, you light at one time. Multiple shot. These are smaller, we’ve got a lot bigger ones, but these are going to be 15 to 25 bucks,” said Putthoff.

It’s not just fireworks that are seeing a price hike. Filling your shopping cart with barbecue essentials, like hotdogs and hamburgers, is more expensive too. This year, the overall cost for a cookout is up 17%.

For Elroy Williams, time with family is well worth any extra expenses.

“I don’t really look too much at the cost, for me I don’t, but I’m pretty sure other people will,” said Williams

For a group of 10 people, it’ll cost you about $70. But that’s the basics, like chicken, hamburgers, hotdogs, and potato salad. Beverages are not included.

