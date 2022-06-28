Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Atlanta company helps employees pay down payments on their first homes

“When someone’s personal life is going well and they feel financially secure, it just changes everything...”
Atlanta Green Maids helps 8 year employee buy her first home
Atlanta Green Maids helps 8 year employee buy her first home(WGCL)
By Sawyer Buccy
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Atlanta single mom and veteran is closing on her first home, thanks to the help of her employers! The program helps employees who have been with the company at least two years pay the down payment on their homes.

”I have been a single mother since my oldest was probably 2 or 3...the minute I found out I was under contract, all I wanted to do was sleep, that is how relieved I was,” said new homeowner Aracely Jordan.

Aracely’s new house has been a dream she has been working towards for years.

”I was working every holiday, 7 days a week,” said Aracely, “It was non-stop. I couldn’t stop. Not only that I had another job at that time.”

That is the relentless work schedule of a single mom. Now, those dreams are a tangible thing.

”All my sacrifices have paid off with this house.” said Aracely.

Carl Christian saw that struggle. Aracely has been his employee for the last 8 years.

”We realized a lot of the people who apply and work with us were single moms who quite frankly just weren’t in the position to accomplish the American dream,” said Carl Christian of Atlanta Green Maids. “The main goal was kind of to connect our staff with the resources they needed like a broker, a realtor... most importantly help with a down payment and also the costs of homeownership.”

You heard that right.

”The kids lit up. They were like, ‘That is my room. This is my room.’ It was the home, they really felt was home for them,” said Courtney Chambless, Aracely’s Realtor.

While Aracely walked me through her home, she kept giggling. Her children will finally have their own rooms.

”My company...honestly, without their help, I probably wouldn’t be right here, right now,” said Aracely.

”When someone’s personal life is going well and they feel financially secure, it just changes everything...it makes you realize that we are headed in the right direction,” said Christian.

Atlanta Green Maids First-time Home Buyer Program

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three juveniles were shot after an altercation at an Aiken home.
1 arrested, two sought in shooting deaths of three Aiken teens
Fentanyl is extremely deadly, with a relatively tiny amount needed to cause a fatal overdose.
15-month-old child dies at Augusta hospital after testing positive for drugs
Officers were sent to investigate a shooting incident at the Kroger store on Knox Avenue.
Teen found shot behind Kroger in North Augusta
Mobile home park was the site pf triple-fatal shooting,
Three teens shot dead in Aiken County: What we know
Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says

Latest News

.
Celebrate with the family at these local Independence Day events
Tooth fairy note
Tooth Fairy note from GSP pilot
Lena's missing tooth
‘Dear Tooth Fairy’: Pilot goes extra mile for tiny passenger who lost tooth on flight
One on One with Richard Rogers│ Catching up with the GreenJackets
One on One with Richard Rogers│ Catching up with the GreenJackets
The Charleston Fire Department rides through the neighborhood flashing their lights and blaring...
Fire department holds parade for 3-year-old with kidney cancer