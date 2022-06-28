Submit Photos/Videos
Aliyah Boston wins Honda Cup as top female college athlete

South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston reacts following a college basketball game against North...
South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston reacts following a college basketball game against North Carolina in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA women's tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Friday, March 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)(Gerry Broome | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — South Carolina basketball player Aliyah Boston has been honored with the Honda Cup, which is presented annually to the top college women’s athlete.

Boston is the first South Carolina player to receive the award. Her coach Dawn Staley also won the Honda Cup in 1991 when she was playing at Virginia. The junior forward is the first basketball player to win the award since Breanna Stewart won it in 2016. Overall, 16 basketball players have won the Honda Cup — the most of any sport.

The other finalists for the award were Oklahoma softball senior Jocelyn Alo and Florida gymnast Trinity Thomas.

