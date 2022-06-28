Aiken hires McKenzie as new boys basketball coach

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken High School has hired Robbie McKenzie to be the next boys’ head basketball coach, the school said Monday.

McKenzie has 18 years of coaching experience in the county. He coached girls basketball at Silver Bluff from 2005-2011. He then switched over to the boys team, where he coached from 2011-2021. This past year, he was the head basketball coach at Tall Pines Stem Academy in Aiken.

“We are fortunate to have come out of the process with parents, fellow coaches, booster club members, and students with the very best candidate that will no doubt lead Hornets into the future,” said Dr. Jason Holt, Aiken High School principal. “Aiken High Boys Basketball has a bright future with him at the helm. Our team and facilities will be fortunate to have such a great coach and man leading them daily.”

“I’m excited to continue my career as a coach and teacher at Aiken High School,” McKenzie said. “I’m looking forward to investing in the young men in the basketball program and helping them develop not only in athletics but also in the classroom and as members of our community. Aiken High has a rich history in athletics and I’m thrilled to be apart of that and to continue the winning tradition that Aiken High has established.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.