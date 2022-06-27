Woman accused of armed robbery at Augusta Mall

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are looking for a woman in connection to an armed robbery at Augusta Mall.

Deputies say 49-year-old Verneka Ware faces armed robbery and aggravated assault charges.

She is known to frequent the Harrisburg area and has warrants out for her arrest at this time. Deputies say she should also be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information concerning Ware, you can call the sheriff’s office at (706) 821-1020.

