Woman accused of armed robbery at Augusta Mall

Verneka Ware, 49.(Source: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are looking for a woman in connection to an armed robbery at Augusta Mall.

Deputies say 49-year-old Verneka Ware faces armed robbery and aggravated assault charges.

She is known to frequent the Harrisburg area and has warrants out for her arrest at this time. Deputies say she should also be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information concerning Ware, you can call the sheriff’s office at (706) 821-1020.

