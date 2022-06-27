“We’re just going to get the job done”: Golden Harvest mentions inflation impact

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -From gas to food, inflation has made it’s way into every aspect of daily life.

We reached out to Golden Harvest, a local non-profit to see how rising prices are effecting their efforts to help those around them.

Abby Muehlfeld, the Vice president of Marketing at Golden Harvest Food Bank said between food costs, and gas prices they are feeling the impacts of inflation, but they aren’t the only ones.

She said, as inflation increases, so does the need.

“Everybody’s struggling right now,” said Muehlfeld.

In the last month, people searching for food resources has increased about 26 percent, according to Golden Harvest.

“With school’s being out, it’s an extra hard time for families with little kids that are used to having breakfast and lunch,” said Muehlfeld. “Pair that alongside, inflation and it’s just a tough time for a lot of people.”

The food bank itself is also feeling that impact of inflation.

“Our operating costs are definitely up right now, they’re the highest they’ve been in over ten years,” said Muehlfeld.

Challenges also come as gas prices rise. All the while, the food bank aims to serve an 11,000 square mile region.

“We have at least three trucks five days a week, just one round trip is going to be about 130 dollars,” said Muehlfeld. “So the gas prices are insane and it is definitely become a challenge.”

It’s a different outlook than this time last year.

“Fuel costs were lower, businesses were donating more, and just an overall lower demand,” said Muehlfeld. “This year prices are above average, it’s harder for people to find food and transportation costs have skyrocketed so the demand’s way up.”

She said they’re prepared and despite the challenges, they wont give up finding resources for those in need.

“We’re prepared,” said Muehlfeld. “We have a great team, we have a great community, and we’re here for people and even though it’s hard right now, we’re just going to get the job done.”

Any looking for food can find out more about their resources like their food finder at their website.

That’s also where you can find volunteer opportunities.

