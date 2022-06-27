Two injured in Orangeburg shooting, officials investigating

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting that injured two people Monday morning.

Officers were notified at around 10:15 a.m. of shots fired in the 700 block of Ellis Avenue. When they arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds.

Anyone who has information is asked to call ODPS at (803) 531-4654 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Officers are asking that people use an alternate route to avoid delays in the area where the shooting happened.

