Three teens killed in Aiken triple shooting: What we know

AIKEN COUNTY. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three Aiken County families are mourning the loss of three teenagers shot and killed on Wadley Drive this weekend.

The sheriff’s office tells us 18-year-old Xabian Bailey is in custody and expected to be charged with three counts of murder.

Deputies say they’re still looking for two other suspects: 20-year-old Alvin Artis and a 15-year-old juvenile.

Xabian U. Bailey, 18 (left), and Alvin Artis IV, 20 (right). (Source: The Aiken County Sheriff's Office)

We’re told the three victims are 17-year-old Willie Garret IV and 16-year-olds Ivan Perry and Cameron Carroll.

We followed up with the sheriff’s office on this case. Deputies have strong feelings about this tragedy.

The sheriff’s office says they work hard to prevent things like this from happening, so when it does happen, it impacts deputies and the community hard.

Sheriff Hunt says, “There’s no doubt that this senseless violence is the result of gang members who have no regard for the sanctity of life.”

They say they need to do what they can to stop young people from picking up guns.

A small mobile home park on Wadley Drive turned into a tragic scene Sunday afternoon when deputies received a call.

“There were three victims there with apparent gunshot wounds,” said Captain Eric Abdullah, Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

Garrett and Perry were found dead at the scene, and Carroll later passed away at the hospital.

“My heart goes out to our entire community, especially when we see this needless, senseless loss of life,” he said.

A family member of Carroll and Garrett says they were first cousins.

“It is a case of just sheer violence,” said Abdullah. “It is a tragedy for somebody so young to be involved in such a violent act.”

Deputies believe this case was gang-related. Their new Gang Task Force investigators and the community are crucial to piecing together what happened.

“The community has been of great support to us over the course of this investigation,” he said.

Six young lives were taken away, and families are left grieving.

The sheriff’s office says there is no immediate threat to the community, and you’re asked to contact the sheriff’s office if you know anything.

“It is a true tragedy because not only do we have victims’ families left behind, but now we have families of these young men that are greatly impacted as well,” he said. “This is something that is not necessary.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.