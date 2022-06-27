Taylor drives in go-ahead run, Dodgers top Braves 5-3 in 11

(AP) -Chris Taylor had three hits, including the go-ahead double in the 11th inning, lifting the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 5-3 win over the Atlanta Braves.

The Dodgers, who scored two runs in the ninth to force extra innings, won the weekend series between the last two World Series champions.

Taylor’s double off Darren O’Day glanced off the glove of third baseman Austin Riley as Cody Bellinger scored from third base.

Trea Turner padded the lead with a run-scoring single to center field. Atlanta’s Kenley Jansen and the Dodgers’ Craig Kimbrel each had blown saves against their former teams.

