Taylor drives in go-ahead run, Dodgers top Braves 5-3 in 11

Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman reacts to a standing ovation as he takes his first at-bat...
Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman reacts to a standing ovation as he takes his first at-bat during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Bob Andres)(Bob Andres | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(AP) -Chris Taylor had three hits, including the go-ahead double in the 11th inning, lifting the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 5-3 win over the Atlanta Braves.

The Dodgers, who scored two runs in the ninth to force extra innings, won the weekend series between the last two World Series champions.

Taylor’s double off Darren O’Day glanced off the glove of third baseman Austin Riley as Cody Bellinger scored from third base.

Trea Turner padded the lead with a run-scoring single to center field. Atlanta’s Kenley Jansen and the Dodgers’ Craig Kimbrel each had blown saves against their former teams.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

