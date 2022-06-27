Submit Photos/Videos
Schauffele wins at Travelers after Theegala’s double bogey

Xander Schauffele holds the trophy after winning the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Cromwell, Conn. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)(Seth Wenig | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 12:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Xander Schauffele won the Travelers Championship with a three-stroke swing on the final hole Sunday, hitting to 3 feet for birdie after rookie Sahith Theegala took two shots to get out of a bunker and made a double bogey in the group ahead.

A stroke ahead entering the day, Schauffele finished with a 2-under 68 at TPC River Highlands to beat Theegala and J.T. Poston by two strokes.

The Olympic champion had a 19-under 261 total. Theegala shot a 67, and Poston had a 64. Schauffele won for the sixth time on the PGA Tour and the second this season after teaming with Patrick Cantlay to win the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in April.

