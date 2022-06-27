One on One with Richard Rogers│ Catching up with the GreenJackets

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Baseball has a long history in Augusta, including the great Hall of Famer ty Cobb getting his professional start here.

Our minor league team, in case you haven’t heard, is the Augusta GreenJackets - and they are right in the middle of a hot schedule!

Vice President of the team Tom Denlinger stopped by to talk one on one with Richard Rogers about the team’s years during COVID, partnership with the Atlanta Braves, and more!

Check out the GreenJackets upcoming July schedule here.

