Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Man wanted for questioning for sexual battery incident

The subject pictured above wanted for questioning in reference to a sexual battery incident.
The subject pictured above wanted for questioning in reference to a sexual battery incident.(Source: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are looking for a man in reference to a sexual battery incident that happened inside a bookstore.

Deputies say on Sunday around 5:47 p.m., the sheriff’s office responded to the Barnes & Nobles bookstore on Wrightsboro Road.

According to the incident report, the manager of the store told a deputy that a 9-year-old girl who had been inside the store with her grandfather was allegedly groped by an unknown man.

The manager said the man came up to the girl and asked her to pick up a book from the lower shelf inside the store, and the man touched her as she was bending over.

After the incident, the manager approached the unknown man and asked him for identification. The manager says the man “acted irate” and left the store, heading towards Wrightsboro Road. The incident was also captured on video surveillance.

Deputies are still looking for the man. If you recognize the subject, please call the sheriff’s office at (706) 821-1020 or 1080.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three juveniles were shot after an altercation at an Aiken home.
Three juveniles shot after altercation at Aiken home
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
Coroner identifies driver killed in Augusta accident
Sawyer, Raven and Mason Powell
‘They were our world’: 2 young boys, 22-year-old sister drown at Clarks Hill Lake
Belair Road
Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle on Belair Road
Most of us charge our phones in the car while we drive. The bad news is it doesn't really work....
What the Tech: Why USB plug-ins should not be used to charge your phone

Latest News

Earthquake graphic.
Fourth aftershock recorded in Midlands after early morning earthquake
Fentanyl is extremely deadly, with a relatively tiny amount needed to cause a fatal overdose.
15-month-old child dies at Augusta hospital after testing positive for drugs
In arrest order, Jewayne Price, 22, Marquise Robinson, 20, and Amari Smith, 21.
Third Columbiana Centre shooting suspect arrested
Verneka Ware, 49.
Woman accused of armed robbery at Augusta Mall