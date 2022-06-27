Man wanted for questioning for sexual battery incident

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are looking for a man in reference to a sexual battery incident that happened inside a bookstore.

Deputies say on Sunday around 5:47 p.m., the sheriff’s office responded to the Barnes & Nobles bookstore on Wrightsboro Road.

According to the incident report, the manager of the store told a deputy that a 9-year-old girl who had been inside the store with her grandfather was allegedly groped by an unknown man.

The manager said the man came up to the girl and asked her to pick up a book from the lower shelf inside the store, and the man touched her as she was bending over.

After the incident, the manager approached the unknown man and asked him for identification. The manager says the man “acted irate” and left the store, heading towards Wrightsboro Road. The incident was also captured on video surveillance.

Deputies are still looking for the man. If you recognize the subject, please call the sheriff’s office at (706) 821-1020 or 1080.

