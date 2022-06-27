Teen found shot behind Kroger in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Officers say one person was shot at a North Augusta grocery store Friday night.

At 10:59 p.m. Friday night, North Augusta Department of Public Safety officers were sent to the Kroger on Knox Avenue.

After arriving on the scene, two witnesses told officers that they heard “what sounded like fireworks” coming from behind the store. One witness said they saw a dark grey SUV with no head lights on speed away from the parking lot after hearing gunshots.

Walking around to the back of the store, officers found an 18-year-old man suffering a gunshot wound to the chest.

Officers rendered aid to the victim until EMS arrived to transport him to AUMC.

The victim told officers the suspect who shot him was wearing a mask, but could not provide any other details. A red Kia parked near the back of the store was also towed as part of the investigation.

The Kroger parking lot was shut down for some time after the incident while officers conducted their investigation.

Details are still limited at this time. If you know anything about the incident, please call the department at (803) 279-2121.

