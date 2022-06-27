Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Teen found shot behind Kroger in North Augusta

Officers were sent to investigate a shooting incident at the Kroger store on Knox Avenue.
Officers were sent to investigate a shooting incident at the Kroger store on Knox Avenue.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Officers say one person was shot at a North Augusta grocery store Friday night.

At 10:59 p.m. Friday night, North Augusta Department of Public Safety officers were sent to the Kroger on Knox Avenue.

After arriving on the scene, two witnesses told officers that they heard “what sounded like fireworks” coming from behind the store. One witness said they saw a dark grey SUV with no head lights on speed away from the parking lot after hearing gunshots.

Walking around to the back of the store, officers found an 18-year-old man suffering a gunshot wound to the chest.

Officers rendered aid to the victim until EMS arrived to transport him to AUMC.

The victim told officers the suspect who shot him was wearing a mask, but could not provide any other details. A red Kia parked near the back of the store was also towed as part of the investigation.

The Kroger parking lot was shut down for some time after the incident while officers conducted their investigation.

Details are still limited at this time. If you know anything about the incident, please call the department at (803) 279-2121.

MORE: Three juveniles shot after altercation at Aiken home

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three juveniles were shot after an altercation at an Aiken home.
Three juveniles shot after altercation at Aiken home
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
Coroner identifies driver killed in Augusta accident
Most of us charge our phones in the car while we drive. The bad news is it doesn't really work....
What the Tech: Why USB plug-ins should not be used to charge your phone
Belair Road
Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle on Belair Road
Sawyer, Raven and Mason Powell
‘They were our world’: 2 young boys, 22-year-old sister drown at Clarks Hill Lake

Latest News

Verneka Ware, 49.
Woman accused of armed robbery at Augusta Mall
News 12 This Morning│ Top headlines for June 27
One on One with Richard Rogers│ Catching up with the GreenJackets
One on One with Richard Rogers│ Catching up with the GreenJackets
generic crash
1 dead, others injured in series of weekend crashes in Augusta