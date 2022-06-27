Submit Photos/Videos
Augusta’s Elvis pays tribute to the King of Rock and Roll

Liam Hewitt, Elvis tribute artist
By Craig Allison
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - ‘Elvis’ hit an opening box office of over $30 million, but here in Augusta, we have a star of our own.

We got to sit down with Augusta’s very own Elvis and talked about paying tribute to the ‘King of Rock and Roll’.

“There’s only one Elvis. There will only ever be one Elvis,” said Liam Hewitt, Augusta’s Elvis.

Hewitt is on a journey to become a world champion Elvis tribute artist. While he’s only been professionally competing for a year, he’s already grabbing the attention of other Elvis tribute artists from around the world.

“I didn’t quite realize how big this world was. Considering all sorts of people from all over the world can come. I was up against the European Champion of 2021. I was up against the U.S. World Champion of 2021,” he said.

In May, he placed second at the 24th annual Tupelo Elvis Festival, also winning fan favorite.

By winning fan favorite at this past competition, he raised $2,300 for Saint Judes.

Mayclare Hewitt, Liam’s mom, manager said: “I sit there and go, ‘Wow, I can’t believe this sound is coming out of my son.”

Everything from singing to costume era to sideburn length is evaluated.

He may have met with Elvis’ pilot and had his jumpsuits made through B and K Enterprises, which created costumes for the Elvis film that was recently released, but he’s being evaluated by judges such as Elvis’ own jeweler.

“I do my best to keep his music alive and honor his legacy,” he said.

But for now, he’s happy to stand above bullies who doubted him.

“I look back, and I think, ‘I bet they weren’t expecting that one,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

